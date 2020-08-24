Election Commission of Pakistan issues bye-poll schedule of Senate vacant seat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The polling of bye-election on Senate seat vacated due to the death of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo will be held on September 12.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) press releass issued on Monday, as per schedule Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan will be the Returning Officer (RO) while the candidates can submit their nomination papers with RO on August 27 and August 28.

The ECP fixed the date of August 31 for scrutiny of papers while September 4 will be the last date for disposing of appeals against decisions of RO regarding scrutiny.

The final list of candidates will be issued on September 5 while candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by September 6.