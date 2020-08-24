UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Issues Bye-poll Schedule Of Senate Vacant Seat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan issues bye-poll schedule of Senate vacant seat

The polling of bye-election on Senate seat vacated due to the death of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo will be held on September 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The polling of bye-election on Senate seat vacated due to the death of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo will be held on September 12.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) press releass issued on Monday, as per schedule Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan will be the Returning Officer (RO) while the candidates can submit their nomination papers with RO on August 27 and August 28.

The ECP fixed the date of August 31 for scrutiny of papers while September 4 will be the last date for disposing of appeals against decisions of RO regarding scrutiny.

The final list of candidates will be issued on September 5 while candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by September 6.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan August September Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

3 minutes ago

No deal in Mali talks on return to civilian rule: ..

3 minutes ago

German Doctors' Version on Navalny Was Checked in ..

4 minutes ago

Ankara Slams Planned Greek Military Exercise Near ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Showcases Military Might at ARMY 2020 Forum ..

4 minutes ago

Stricken ship behind oil spill sunk off Mauritius

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.