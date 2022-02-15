UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Issues Code Of Conduct For Second Phase Of LG Polls

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued instructions and code of conduct under section 21 for the Local Government election 2022 for printing and display of party banners for election campaigns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued instructions and code of conduct under section 21 for the Local Government election 2022 for printing and display of party banners for election campaigns.

A notification issued here said that all the candidates who would display banners other than the prescribed format and size would be charged strictly under the law.

It said that for the seat of Tehsil Council, the size of the poster should be 18x23 inches, pamphlets 9x6 inches, cloth banners 3x9 feet and portraits 2,3 feet. Similarly for the Village Council and Neighbourhood Council seat, the size of poster should be 18x23 inches and cloth banner 3x9 feet.

It also directed that all the printers and publishers would print their trade mark office address on printed material.

