Election Commission of Pakistan issues details of MNAs' assets, liabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued details of assets and liabilities of parliamentarians of National Assembly from various political parties and independent members.

According to details, former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has shown one car with having cost of Rs 28,00,000 besides bank accounts, cash in hand of Rs 811,53,339 and one house of his wife at F-8 and inherited agriculture land and a house.

PML-N MNA Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha has shown his and his wife three agriculture land, prize bond of worth Rs 189, 00,000, cash in hand Rs 524,230 and amount of Rs 29,622 in bank account.

PML-Q's Moonis Elahi has declared non agricultural property of worth Rs 117,650,000, agricultural property/land of Rs 1,454,063, investment Rs 734,141,285, advances and receivables of Rs 121,936,139, net assets, investments and property of worth Rs 1,339,298,026 besides net assets in the name of spouse Rs 92,322,638.

MNA Rana Sanaullah has shown assets and liabilities of worth Rs 66,046,523 with cash at banks of Rs 10,210,046 in five banks, commercial plot of worth Rs 9,085,000, investment Rs 36,101,000 and one land Cruiser worth Rs 7,500,000.

Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has shown Rs 189,649,020 as total value of his assets besides liabilities of Rs 123, 168,815 with net wealth of Rs 64,480,205. His wife Mrs Nusrat Shahbaz has assets of Rs 234,703,652 while his second wife Tehmeena Durrani's assets are Rs 5,765,668.