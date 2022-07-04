UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Issues Directions To Cancel NAB DGs Transfers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan issues directions to cancel NAB DGs transfers

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday taking action on recent transfers and postings by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), issued directions to cancel such orders by the NAB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday taking action on recent transfers and postings by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), issued directions to cancel such orders by the NAB.

The NAB had issued transfer and posting orders of Director Generals of NAB Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi while the by-elections in these districts were scheduled to take place on July 17, 2022 so the ECP had imposed a ban on transfers and postings in these districts.

ECP District Monitoring Officers of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan issued directions to the NAB officials for cancelling the transfer and posting orders of NAB DGs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan National Accountability Bureau Election Commission Of Pakistan Rawalpindi July

Recent Stories

Three women die in Quetta rain related incident

Three women die in Quetta rain related incident

18 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 services alert during Eid-ul-Adha vaca ..

Rescue 1122 services alert during Eid-ul-Adha vacations

19 seconds ago
 9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

21 seconds ago
 Mochko police arrest alleged inter-provincial drug ..

Mochko police arrest alleged inter-provincial drugs smuggler

24 seconds ago
 Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 b ..

Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn

3 minutes ago
 President HCSTSI demands SSP appointment to contro ..

President HCSTSI demands SSP appointment to control law, order situation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.