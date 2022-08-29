Election Commission of Pakistan issues final candidates, symbols' lists for by-elections on four NA seats in KP

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued final candidates lists and allotted symbols to candidates contesting by-elections on four National Assembly seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be held on September 25, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued final candidates lists and allotted symbols to candidates contesting by-elections on four National Assembly seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be held on September 25, 2022.

The Constituencies included NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kurram.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan will contest on all the four constituencies on behalf of his party.

A total of four candidates including Aimal Wali Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman of Jamaat-e-Islam will contest against Imran Khan in NA-24 Charsadda, eight candidates including Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour ANP and Muhammad Aslam Jamaat-e-Islami on NA-31 Peshawar; four candidates including Abdul Waseh of Jamaat-e-Islami and Muhammad Qasim on NA-22 Mardan and 16 candidates including Jamil Khan of JUI-F and Sher Muhammad Khan of JI will contest from NA-45 Kurram.

Meanwhile, independent candidates are also in the race for the by-polls.

It is to recall here that the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of 11 MNAs out of a total 131.

It is to be recalled the PTI lawmakers had resigned en masse on April 11, two days after Imran Khan was ousted from the premiership after the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition in the parliament against him succeeded.