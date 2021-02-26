UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Issues List Of Federal Capital's Contesting Candidates For Senate Polls

Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:46 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan issues list of federal capital's contesting candidates for Senate polls

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday issued list of contesting candidates from the federal capital for General and Women seats of Senate elections to be held on March 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday issued list of contesting candidates from the Federal capital for General and Women seats of Senate elections to be held on March 3.

According to ECP, Farzana Kausar of PML-N and Fozia Arshad of PTI will contest election on Women seat while Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani of PPPP and Abdul Hafeez Sheikh of PTI will contest election on General seat.

The polling will be held between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m.

