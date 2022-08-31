UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Issues Notice To KP Minister For Violating Election's Code Of Conduct

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 07:03 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued notice to KP Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Atif Khan for violating code of conduct in the by-election of NA-22, Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued notice to KP sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Atif Khan for violating code of conduct in the by-election of NA-22, Mardan.

The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) has summoned the minister on September 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.

M in his office to clarify his position personally or through a lawyer, said a press release issued here.

The notice has been taken on news circulated on social media and a complaint lodged by a citizen Hafiz Farmanullah.

The provincial minister allegedly participated in a gathering held in Elite Wedding Hall on August 28, 2022, which tantamount to violation of the code of conduct issued by the ECP on August 5, 2022.

