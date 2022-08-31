- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Election Commission of Pakistan issues notice to KP minister for violating election's code of conduc ..
Election Commission Of Pakistan Issues Notice To KP Minister For Violating Election's Code Of Conduct
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 07:03 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued notice to KP Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Atif Khan for violating code of conduct in the by-election of NA-22, Mardan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued notice to KP sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Atif Khan for violating code of conduct in the by-election of NA-22, Mardan.
The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) has summoned the minister on September 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.
M in his office to clarify his position personally or through a lawyer, said a press release issued here.
The notice has been taken on news circulated on social media and a complaint lodged by a citizen Hafiz Farmanullah.
The provincial minister allegedly participated in a gathering held in Elite Wedding Hall on August 28, 2022, which tantamount to violation of the code of conduct issued by the ECP on August 5, 2022.