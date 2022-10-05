UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Issues Notice To Faisal Niazi Over Code Violation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan issues notice to Faisal Niazi over code violation

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a notice to Faisal Khan Niazi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate contesting by-elections from PP-209 Khanewal, over violation of the electoral code of conduct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a notice to Faisal Khan Niazi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate contesting by-elections from PP-209 Khanewal, over violation of the electoral code of conduct.

The ECP directed Niazi to appear before it on October 10 at 10 a.m., or in case of his failure to appear, the matter would be decided in his absence.

"The ECP has taken serious notice of aerial firing by your supporters in the election campaign run by you at village Chak No 80/15-L, which is sheer violation of code of conduct," the ECP notice said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Firing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Khanewal October From PP-209

Recent Stories

Sindh Agriculture University management decided to ..

Sindh Agriculture University management decided to establish agriculture museum

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority delegates powers to heads of ..

Punjab Food Authority delegates powers to heads of different wings to streamline ..

7 minutes ago
 One more Corona case reported from Cantt area

One more Corona case reported from Cantt area

7 minutes ago
 Boxing chiefs 'prohibit' Benn v Eubank Jr fight af ..

Boxing chiefs 'prohibit' Benn v Eubank Jr fight after failed dope test

7 minutes ago
 US to Defend Gulf Partners in Case of External Agg ..

US to Defend Gulf Partners in Case of External Aggression, Including From Yemen ..

7 minutes ago
 Hurricane Ian Caused 'Billions' of Dollars in Dama ..

Hurricane Ian Caused 'Billions' of Dollars in Damages, Initial Assessments Under ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.