Election Commission Of Pakistan Issues Notice To Several Parliamentarians On Violation Of Code Of Conduct

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:54 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan issues notice to several parliamentarians on violation of code of conduct

Final notices to members of National and Provincial assemblies including Chairman Pakistan people Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding violation of election code of conduct have been issued

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Final notices to members of National and Provincial assemblies including Chairman Pakistan people Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding violation of election code of conduct have been issued.Notices have been issued in connection for taking part in election campaign and rally for Sind assembly seat PS11.

According to District returning officer Nadeem Haider final notices have been issued to Bilal Bhutto Zardari, Nisar Khuhro, Nasir shah, Mukesh Chawla, Sharjeel Memmon, Shabbir Bijarani, Sardar Khan Chandio, Sohail Anwar siyal and otherHe said today was the deadline to submit a response to the notices but they didn't submit so final notices have been issued.

He further said that if reply is not submitted today (Tuesday), then action will be taken according to law.Notices have been issued in connection for participating in election campaign for PS 11.

