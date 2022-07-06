UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Issues Returned Candidates' Notifications On PA's Five Reserved Seats

Published July 06, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued notifications of returned candidates on five reserved seats from the provincial assembly of Punjab.

According to the ECP notification, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf's (PTI) candidates Batool Zain, Saira Raza, and Fouzia Abbas Naeem have been declared as returned candidates on seats reserved for women in the provincial assembly of Punjab.

These seats fell vacant due to the de-notification of Uzma Kardar, Aisha Nawaz, and Sajida Yousaf in ECP's notification issued on May 23, 2022.

The ECP has declared PTI's Habkook Rafiq Babbu and Samuel Yaqoob as returned candidates on the seats reserved for Non-Muslims in the provincial assembly of Punjab, which fell vacant due to the de-notification of Ijaz Masih and Haroon Imran Gill on May 23, 2022.

The commission said that these notifications were issued in pursuant to the orders of the Lahore High Court, which passed on June 27, 2022, in the writ petition No. 34648 of 2022 and 34645 of 2022, and the Supreme Court of Pakistan order passed on July 1, 2022, in civil petition No. 2242 of 2022 and in pursuance of the provisions of clause (6) of Article 224 of the constitution of Pakistan read with section 104 of the Elections Act, 2017.

