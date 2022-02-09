UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Issues Revised Schedule Of KP's Second Phase LG Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan issues revised schedule of KP's second phase LG elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced to conduct local government elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31st, issuing the revised schedule of phase 2 of the polls in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced to conduct local government elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31st, issuing the revised schedule of phase 2 of the polls in the province.

According to ECP notification, the consolidation of results will be on April 4, on completion of the polling process in all areas after five days of polling day.

It added that the public notice inviting nomination papers will be issued on February 10 while the dates for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officers by the candidates will be from February 14 to February 18.

The publication of Names of the nominated candidates will be on February 19 while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer will be from February 21 to 23.

The last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will be between February 24 to 26.

The last date for deciding on appeals by the Appellate Tribunal will be March 1 while the publication of the revised list of candidates will be March 2.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates will be March 3 while the allotment of election symbols to contesting candidates and publication of the list of contesting candidates will be March 4.

>