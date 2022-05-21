Election Commission of Pakistan issues show-cause notice to 11 political parties for 'not holding' intra-party polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday served show-cause notices on 11 political parties for not holding Intra-party elections within the stipulated time.

The show cause notices have been issued under Section 215 (4) for violation of Sections 209 and 210 of the Election Act- warning disqualification from getting election symbol.

The parties included Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (Ch Anwar); Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( Gulalai); Pakistan Quomi Yakjehti Party; Mohib e Watson Pakistan Nojowan Inquilan ki Anjamun;Mutahidda Ulema Mukhaik Council of Pakistan; Pakistan Aman Party; Sunni Ittehad Council; Sunni Tehreek; Aam Admi Tehreek e Pakistan; All Pakistan Tehreek and Pakistan Human Rights Party.

Further, the date for holding intra-party elections of PML-N was March 13, 2022 and at the request of the party, the last date for holding counter-party elections was extended to May 14, 2022 by the Election Commission. And under section 209 (1) of the Elections Act, PML-N had to provide the Election Commission on May 21, 2022 that intra-party elections have been held.

The PML-N did not issue a certificate of intra-party election to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a show cause notice to the party chief for not conducting the election and warned him that his party might be declared ineligible for getting party symbol.

Similarly, final notices have been issued to the six political parties directing them to ensure that their intra-party elections were held within the stipulated time.

Aam Log Ittehad has been asked to hold infra party elections by Aug 23,2022; Pakistan Awami Raj should hold elections by June 26, 2022; Pakistan National Muslim league by June 6, 2022;People's Movement of Pakistan by Aug 4, 2022; Tehreek e Darvaishan Pakistan by July 15, 2022;Pakistan Sunni Tehreek by May 22,2022; Further, the date for holding intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was June 13, 2021. PTI's request for extending time was acceded by giving party the time till June 13, 2022 for holding party elections.

The Election Commission has also issued final notices to all the above mentioned party leaders declaring that no more time would be given for holding intra elections.