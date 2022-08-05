Election Commission of Pakistan issues show cause notice to Imran Khan in foreign funding case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued show cause notice to former prime minister Imran Khan in the foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued show cause notice to former prime minister Imran Khan in the foreign funding case.

The show cause notice was issued in compliance with the ECP judgment announced on August 2.

According to the cause list issued by the commission, Imran Khan has been summoned on August 23 at 10am.

The hearing will be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.