Election Commission Of Pakistan Marks 'National Voter's Day' To Highlight Importance Of Vote

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:04 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :National Voter's Day was marked by the Election Commission of Pakistan here on Tuesday to highlight the importance of vote across the country.

A seminar was also organized by the District Election Commissioner at Government Noor Muhammad High school Hyderabad.

Addressing the seminar, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majidano said that the Election Commission of Pakistan was committed to provide detailed information to the people about the electoral process and to encourage them to use their vote properly so that they could take part in the election process.

He said that Voter education Committees have been formed in all the districts of the province for creating awareness among the masses by holding seminars and rallies.

He appealed to the youth to register their vote and be part of the democratic process by casting their vote during the elections.

He said that if the people were aware of the importance of voting, they would be able to elect their rightful representatives and send them to the parliaments for defending their rights and development of the people.

He said that those who do not vote in the elections are making a big mistake.

"This practice must end because the formation of our society depends on the electoral process", he maintained.

Majidano further said that to increase the turnout during elections it was compulsory to create awareness among the people about the importance of voting.

The Additional Director Colleges Hyderabad Prof. Shahabuddin Siddiqui, Additional Regional Director Social Welfare Mehboob zaman, Election Officer Hyderabad Abdul Hafeez and others concerned also addressed the seminar and officers of various government departments, members of Voters Education Committee, representatives of NGOs, political and social figures as well as large number of citizens and students attended the seminar.

