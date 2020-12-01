UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Meeting Held To Discuss Important Issues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:54 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan meeting held to discuss important issues

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday made important decisions on holding of local government elections, Islamabad Mayor election and cantonment board elections

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday made important decisions on holding of local government elections, Islamabad Mayor election and cantonment board elections.

The meeting which was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja decided to limit the national voters day' event for awareness of public on importance of registration as voters due to COVID-19.

The meeting also discussed issues including official publication of figures of national census 2017, facts and figures of recently issued electoral rolls, holding of bye-elections on vacant national and provincial assembly seats and use of electronic voting machine, biometric verification machine and i-voting in future election.

More Stories From Pakistan

