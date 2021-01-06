UrduPoint.com
Election Commission of Pakistan meeting held to discuss important matters

An important meeting was held at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters to discuss the matters related to local government elections, foreign funding case and gender gap in electoral rolls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :An important meeting was held at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters to discuss the matters related to local government elections, foreign funding case and gender gap in electoral rolls.

The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner(CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja was informed that the gender gap between male and female voters which was 11.7% in voters' lists in 2019 has now reduced to 10.7% in year 2020.

The CEC directed the Secretary ECP to prepare an action plan within 10 days to target those districts where the gender gap is high and hold a consultative meeting with stakeholders.

The Foreign Funding Committee briefed the commission on cases on which the committee expressed satisfaction over the performance however expressed concern on delay in scrutiny process.

The commission directed to complete the scrutiny work as early as possible and continue three day work in each week.

The commission directed the Punjab government to inform the ECP within 15 days about the date of local government elections under section 91 of the Punjab Local Government Act 2019.

The commission decided to hold its consultative meeting after 15 days in this regard.

