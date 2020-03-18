UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Meeting On LG Polls' Preparations Held

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:12 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan meeting on LG polls' preparations held

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday discussed and reviewed the measures so far taken by the provincial governments and the commission for holding of local government elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday discussed and reviewed the measures so far taken by the provincial governments and the commission for holding of local government elections.

The meeting which was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja issued necessary instructions for early holding of local government elections.

Provincial Election Commissioners and Director General Military Land and Cantonment board Dr Naeem Chaudhry briefed the ECP.

The meeting discussed relevant matters related to the preparation for Cantonment Board and local government elections.

The commission expressed dissatisfaction over non provision of maps for delimitation and other important documents to the commission by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee decided to write letters to the chief Secretary Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for early provision of required documents and maps in order to ensure holding of local government elections in provinces as early as possible.

