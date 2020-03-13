UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Meeting On Punjab LG Polls Preparations On March 18

Fri 13th March 2020

Election Commission of Pakistan meeting on Punjab LG polls preparations on March 18

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold a meeting on March 18 to discuss matters related to the holding of local government (LG) elections in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold a meeting on March 18 to discuss matters related to the holding of local government (LG) elections in Punjab.

The meeting will discuss publication of important rules, initial things including maps for delimitation of neighborhood and village panchiat, notification besides provision of data of religious minorities.

The meeting will be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja while Secretary Local Government, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab and other relevant officials will attend the meeting.

The meeting will ensure to make possible early availability of required rules, documents and maps for holding of local government elections in Punjab as early as possible.

