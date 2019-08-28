UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Members Appointment Matter May Be Raised In Parliament : Islamabad High Court Chief Justice

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:45 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought reply from respondents in a case challenging the appointment of two new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought reply from respondents in a case challenging the appointment of two new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that such matter shouldn't be dragged in courts, rather these may be raised in Parliament.

He he asked the petitioner whether opposition had moved any resolution in Parliament against this move.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by PMLN's leader Shahnawaz Ranjha through Jahangir Jadoon Advocate.

The petitioner claimed in his petition that the Constitution was violated in appointment of new members of ECP. He prayed the court to set aside the appointment notification and also requested to stop the new member from taking oath.

The Chief Justice asked whether the opposition had challenged this appointment at any forum. He remarked that 'may be the opposition parties were satisfied with the decision if it had not challenged it.' Athar Minallah remarked that the opposition should raise objection in the House against the decision. Did the petitioner mean that the Parliament was ineffective forum, he asked, adding that why such matters were used to be dragged in courts, rather strengthening the Parliament.

Jadoon argued that all apposition parties had objections over new appointments in ECP.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN)'s leader ShahnawazRanjha adopted the stance that there was no any forum other than this court after issuance of notification to this Chief Justice remarked that he was not agree with this statement.

