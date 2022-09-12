- Home
Election Commission Of Pakistan Notification's Suspension Limited To One MNA: Islamabad High Court
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 08:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared that it had suspended the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (IHC) only to the extent of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the case filed by the PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) against acceptance of his resignation, observed that the court had suspended the notification only for Abdul Shakoor Shad as he was the only petitioner.
To a court's query, the petitioner's lawyer said the ECP had issued the notification about the acceptance of resignations of 11 members.