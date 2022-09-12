UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Notification's Suspension Limited To One MNA: Islamabad High Court

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan notification's suspension limited to one MNA: Islamabad High Court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared that it had suspended the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (IHC) only to the extent of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared that it had suspended the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (IHC) only to the extent of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the case filed by the PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) against acceptance of his resignation, observed that the court had suspended the notification only for Abdul Shakoor Shad as he was the only petitioner.

To a court's query, the petitioner's lawyer said the ECP had issued the notification about the acceptance of resignations of 11 members.

The court adjourned the case till next date.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Standing Committee on Religious Affairs visits ETP ..

Standing Committee on Religious Affairs visits ETPB, reviews its performance

56 seconds ago
 Germany to Refrain From Unilateral Arms Supplies t ..

Germany to Refrain From Unilateral Arms Supplies to Kiev - Chancellor

57 seconds ago
 Minister directs to start beautification work in c ..

Minister directs to start beautification work in city Lahore

59 seconds ago
 Opposition in KP assembly concerned over security ..

Opposition in KP assembly concerned over security situation in province

1 minute ago
 LUMHS team provides medical facilities to flood vi ..

LUMHS team provides medical facilities to flood victims in Manjhand area

4 minutes ago
 Norway 'sceptical' about gas price cap

Norway 'sceptical' about gas price cap

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.