Election Commission Of Pakistan Notifies Revised Schedule Of LG Delimitation In Balochistan

Published January 14, 2022

Election Commission of Pakistan notifies revised schedule of LG delimitation in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified a revised schedule to carry out delimitation of union council/wards in each district of Balochistan.

According to the notification, the process is likely to complete in March as the final list of union councils and wards would be published by delimitation committees on March 10.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP the administrative arrangements including procurement of maps and relevant data to carry out the delimitation has already been completed within 15 days from Dec 06 to Dec 20.

The preliminary list of union councils/wards is being prepared in 41 days from Dec 21 to Jan 31 and will be displayed on Feb 1.

The notification stated that from Feb 02 to 16, voters could file objections before the delimitation authority.

March 9 would be the last date to communicate the decisions of delimitation authorities to delimitation committees while the final list of the Constituencies will be published on March 10, 2022.

