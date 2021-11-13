Election Commission of Pakistan notifies the result of two reserve seats of ACB local body election

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday notified the two successful candidates on reserve seats of Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) local body elections

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday notified the two successful candidates on reserve seats of Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) local body elections.

According to the details, the election of Vice Chairman ACB would be held after the oath-taking ceremony of successful candidates on reserve seats.

PML-N candidate Dilawar Khan who has won the election on the general seat has filed a petition in ECP to stop the election notification and pleaded that on the day of election for reserve seats he was kidnapped and could not cast his vote which could be decisive.

The ECP regional office gave a date of 15th November for the hearing of his petition.

The selection of Vice-Chairman ACB became more complex as both PTI and PML-N have equal seats after the results of reserves candidates while the role of the only PPP candidate has become crucial.

District-level leadership of PPP and PML-N during a meeting have assured each other for an alliance to form ACB local government.

On the other side, PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and other local leaders are also negotiating with PPP for their support and vote for the election of Vice Chairman, if PTI remains successful to get the support of PPP then the ACB house would be clear with 6 seats to PTI and 5 to PML-N.