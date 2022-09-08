UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Postpones Bye Elections In 13 Constituencies Due To Flood Devastation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 08:56 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday postponed the bye elections in ten national and three provincial assembly constituencies due to flood situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday postponed the bye elections in ten national and three provincial assembly Constituencies due to flood situation in the country.

According to the ECP spokesman, the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. Only polling was being postponed and the remaining schedule of the by elections would remain the same in all these constituencies. The new date for the polling would be announced on improvement of situation and availability of law enforcers. The polling on these constituencies was scheduled on September 11, 25 and Oct 2.

The ECP was of the view that the elections on scheduled time were not possible due to flood devastation, engagement of all relevant institutions in flood relief activities, problems in movements due to floods, terror incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and mass exodus of people from flood hit areas.

The meeting was told that the Interior Ministry has reported to ECP that Pak Army, Rangers, FC and others were busy in flood relief activities, including maintaining peace and prevention of terrorist activities, hence Interior Ministry cannot assure providing services of these for elections.

Military authorities has also referred National Emergency situation saying that the Pak Army Jawans could not be called back from flood affected areas and hence were not available for election duty.

The Secretary ECP told the meeting that the bye elections were being held in constituencies including NA 157, Multan IV; PP 139, Sheikhupura V; PP 241 Bahawalnagar V were being held on September 11.

The bye elections in nine National Assembly constituencies including NA 22, Mardan III, NA 24 Charsadda II; NA 31, Peshawar V; NA 45 Kurram I; NA 108 Faisalabad VIII; NA 118, Nankana Sahib II; NA 237, Malir II; NA 239 Korangi, Karachi I and NA 246 Karachi South I were scheduled on September 25. And the by elections on PP 209, Khanewal VII were scheduled to be held on October 2, 2022.

