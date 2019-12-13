Election Commission of Pakistan provides postal ballot papers facility to persons with disabilities: Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Pir Maqbool Ahmed

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Pir Maqbool Ahmed here Friday said that Election Commission of Pakistan has provided the facility of postal ballot papers to persons with disability to ensure their maximum participation in the electoral process in the country.

In this connection, he said genders and disability electoral working group Khyber Pakthunkhwa was playing key role creation of awareness among all the stakeholders.

He was addressing a function as chief guest in connection with an international day of persons with mutual disabilities here at PEC office.

The Provincial Election Commissioner said observers' cards were issued for the first time to persons with mutual disabilities during general election, adding the Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakthunkhwa's office has been made accessible for all the stakeholders.

He said voters lists were being displayed for inspections of voters in connection with preparations for upcoming local bodies' elections.

The function was attended besides others by Additional Director General ECP Nighat Sadiq, Director Genders Affairs Haroon Khan Shinwari, officers of ECP, minorities and representatives of persons with mutual disabilities besides others.

Additional Director General Election Commission, Nighat Sadiq said Election Commission of Pakistan was striving hard to ensure maximum participation of all deprived segment of the society in electoral process.

Haroon Bacha, Director Genders Affairs said a cricket match would soon be arranged with wheel chairs association as part of awareness among people about persons with mutual disabilities.