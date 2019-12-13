UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Provides Postal Ballot Papers Facility To Persons With Disabilities: Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Pir Maqbool Ahmed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan provides postal ballot papers facility to persons with disabilities: Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Pir Maqbool Ahmed

Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Pir Maqbool Ahmed here Friday said that Election Commission of Pakistan has provided the facility of postal ballot papers to persons with disability to ensure their maximum participation in the electoral process in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Pir Maqbool Ahmed here Friday said that Election Commission of Pakistan has provided the facility of postal ballot papers to persons with disability to ensure their maximum participation in the electoral process in the country.

In this connection, he said genders and disability electoral working group Khyber Pakthunkhwa was playing key role creation of awareness among all the stakeholders.

He was addressing a function as chief guest in connection with an international day of persons with mutual disabilities here at PEC office.

The Provincial Election Commissioner said observers' cards were issued for the first time to persons with mutual disabilities during general election, adding the Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakthunkhwa's office has been made accessible for all the stakeholders.

He said voters lists were being displayed for inspections of voters in connection with preparations for upcoming local bodies' elections.

The function was attended besides others by Additional Director General ECP Nighat Sadiq, Director Genders Affairs Haroon Khan Shinwari, officers of ECP, minorities and representatives of persons with mutual disabilities besides others.

Additional Director General Election Commission, Nighat Sadiq said Election Commission of Pakistan was striving hard to ensure maximum participation of all deprived segment of the society in electoral process.

Haroon Bacha, Director Genders Affairs said a cricket match would soon be arranged with wheel chairs association as part of awareness among people about persons with mutual disabilities.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Cricket Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Engineering Council All Election 2018

Recent Stories

Agha Siraj Durrani allowed bail in assets beyond m ..

11 minutes ago

India says Modi, Abe summit postponed amid violent ..

16 minutes ago

EU says 'ready' for Brexit trade talks after Johns ..

16 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad updates FM Qureshi on recent US-T ..

16 minutes ago

CS to personally monitor polio campaigns, calls fo ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan People's Party(PPP) AJK Chief Latif Akbar ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.