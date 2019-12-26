Election Commission of Pakistan publishes electoral lists at 908 display centres

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has published electoral lists at 809 display centers where eligible voters can register their votes, delete and make required changes in the voter lists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan ECP ) has published electoral lists at 809 display centers where eligible voters can register their votes, delete and make required changes in the voter lists.

District Election Commissioner, Malik Saleem Akhter told APP that 284 centers in Rawapindi,226 in chakwal,134 in Attock and 165 in district Jehlum have been across the region and so that voters may check their particulars and ensure that their votes have been registered against their permanent or current addresses as mentioned at their computerized national identity cards (CNICs).

For registration of a vote or transferring an already registered one to other area, he said adding that the voter concerned may fill up Form-15 and submit it at the display centres for the purpose, he said.

"Every person can locate his/her center and can also locate their voter center by sending CNIC through a message on 8300,"he added.