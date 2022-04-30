UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Publishes Nadeem Khan's Name As Returned Candidate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 07:28 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday published the name of Nadeem Khan as candidate returned to the National Assembly constituency NA-33 Hangu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday published the name of Nadeem Khan as candidate returned to the National Assembly constituency NA-33 Hangu.

According to an ECP notification, the name of Nadeem Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was published as a returned candidate as a result of the bye-election held on April 17.

