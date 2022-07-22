UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Publishes Preliminary Delimitation Of ICT LG Constituencies

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 10:47 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has published the preliminary delimitation of local government constituencies in Islamabad for information of general public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has published the preliminary delimitation of local government Constituencies in Islamabad for information of general public.

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will have 101 union councils, including six general wards and two women wards.

The Regional Election Commissioner, Rawalpindi has been appointed delimitation authority tasked to hear the objections, suggestions in his office 63/7 C, Satellite Town, Iran Road, Chandni Chowk, Rawalpindi.

According to the schedule, the objections and appeals towards preliminary delimitations can be filed to delimitation authority from July 23 to August 7.

The delimitation authority will dispose of objections, appeals by August 22, while the final delimitation lists will be published on August 26.

Further information can be obtained by contacting 051-9290176. Similarly, the District Election Commissioner Rawalpindi can be contacted at 051-9261003.

