Election Commission Of Pakistan Publishes Returned Candidate Name From PK-63

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:23 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday published the name of returned candidate to the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a result of bye-election held on February 19 from the constituency PK-63 Nowshehra-III

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday published the name of returned candidate to the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a result of bye-election held on February 19 from the constituency PK-63 Nowshehra-III.

According to a notification issued by ECP, Ikhtiar Wali from Pakistan Muslim League (N) remained the successful candidate in bye-election.

It added the notification has been issued in pursuance of the provision of sub-section (1) of Section 98 of the Election Act, 2017 (XXXIII of 2017).

