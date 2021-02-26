UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Publishes Returned Candidate Name From NA-45 Kurram-I

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:18 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan publishes returned candidate name from NA-45 Kurram-I

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday published the name of returned candidate to the National Assembly as a result of bye-election held on February 19 from the constituency NA-45 Kurram-I

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday published the name of returned candidate to the National Assembly as a result of bye-election held on February 19 from the constituency NA-45 Kurram-I.

According to a notification issued by ECP, Fakhar Zaman Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remained the successful candidate in bye-election.

It added the notification has been issued in pursuance of the provision of sub-section (1) of Section 98 of the Election Act, 2017 (XXXIII of 2017).

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Fakhar Zaman February 2017 From NA-45

Recent Stories

Germany hails US shift on digital tax as 'giant st ..

3 minutes ago

Simon takes tennis break to 'preserve myself menta ..

3 minutes ago

Ecuador's Health Minister Resigns Amid Preferentia ..

3 minutes ago

Algeria anti-govt protesters hit streets after yea ..

7 minutes ago

US drops key obstacle to global digital tax: Treas ..

7 minutes ago

World Must Unite, Speak as One Voice to Support Pe ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.