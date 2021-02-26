Election Commission of Pakistan publishes returned candidate name from NA-45 Kurram-I

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday published the name of returned candidate to the National Assembly as a result of bye-election held on February 19 from the constituency NA-45 Kurram-I

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday published the name of returned candidate to the National Assembly as a result of bye-election held on February 19 from the constituency NA-45 Kurram-I.

According to a notification issued by ECP, Fakhar Zaman Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remained the successful candidate in bye-election.

It added the notification has been issued in pursuance of the provision of sub-section (1) of Section 98 of the Election Act, 2017 (XXXIII of 2017).