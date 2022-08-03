UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Rebuts Allegation Of Hasty Verdict Announcement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan rebuts allegation of hasty verdict announcement

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rebutted "a misleading propaganda campaign spearheaded by some individuals" that the commission had announced the prohibited funding case verdict in haste

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rebutted "a misleading propaganda campaign spearheaded by some individuals" that the commission had announced the prohibited funding case verdict in haste.

An ECP spokesman, in a statement, said the allegation of the verdict's announcement in hurry was astonishing. The decision was announced after eight years and surprisingly some individuals were adamant on the otherwise.

The entire signed verdict could be seen on the ECP's website, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Kacha Rojhan operation: police started aerial oper ..

Kacha Rojhan operation: police started aerial operation against bandits

3 minutes ago
 Three suspects arrested in Combing Operation

Three suspects arrested in Combing Operation

3 minutes ago
 MEPCO upgrades 529 transformers during last fiscal ..

MEPCO upgrades 529 transformers during last fiscal year 2021-22

3 minutes ago
 Member IR (operations) FBR inaugurates Tax House i ..

Member IR (operations) FBR inaugurates Tax House in Kohat

3 minutes ago
 Lecture titled "75 Years of Pakistan, Past, Presen ..

Lecture titled "75 Years of Pakistan, Past, Present and Future" held at Punjab A ..

38 minutes ago
 Workplace closure boosted mental health during Cov ..

Workplace closure boosted mental health during Covid pandemic: Study

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.