Election Commission of Pakistan rebuts allegation of hasty verdict announcement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rebutted "a misleading propaganda campaign spearheaded by some individuals" that the commission had announced the prohibited funding case verdict in haste

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rebutted "a misleading propaganda campaign spearheaded by some individuals" that the commission had announced the prohibited funding case verdict in haste.

An ECP spokesman, in a statement, said the allegation of the verdict's announcement in hurry was astonishing. The decision was announced after eight years and surprisingly some individuals were adamant on the otherwise.

The entire signed verdict could be seen on the ECP's website, he added.