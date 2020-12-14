The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday received the objections on the nomination papers for vacant seat of Mayor in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday received the objections on the nomination papers for vacant seat of Mayor in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to ECP election schedule, the date of scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer would be December 16 while December 18 would be the last date for deciding appeals by Appellate authority.

The ECP has fixed December 21 as last date for withdrawal of candidature while December 22 will be the last date for publication of list of contesting candidates along with symbols. The date of consolidation and declaration of result by the Returning Officer will be December 29.

The last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer (accepting and rejecting the nomination papers) was December 12 while the date for publication of notice of all the nomination papers was December 12.

The public notice was issued by the Returning Officer (RO) on December 9 for Islamabad Mayor election to be held on December 28. The last date for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officer (RO) by the candidates was December 11.

Through a notification, the commission called upon members of Metropolitan Corporation to elect Mayor of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, against the vacant seat as per schedule.