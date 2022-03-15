Election Commission of Pakistan reconstitutes scrutiny committee to examine accounts of PML-N, PPP

(@FahadShabbir)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday reconstituted the scrutiny committee to examine the accounts and assets of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday reconstituted the scrutiny committee to examine the accounts and assets of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

According to ECP, Director General Law Muhammad Arshad will be the chairman of this four-member new scrutiny committee.

The members of the committee included Additional Secretary Admin Manzoor Akhtar Malik, DG Political Finance Wing, ECP, Masood Akhtar Sherwani, and Khurram Raza Qureshi from Auditor General of Pakistan.

The committee will scrutinize the assets of PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian, or any other political party.