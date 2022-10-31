UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Regional Office Organizes Awareness Seminars For Students

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Following the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a series of seminars, workshops and speech competitions have been started in various schools and colleges of Abbottabad district in connection with the awareness of election issues

Following the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a series of seminars, workshops and speech competitions have been started in various schools and colleges of Abbottabad district in connection with the awareness of election issues.

In this regard, a seminar was organized at the Government Higher Secondary school Pind Kargo Khan Abbottabad where a large number of students participated in the seminar. The speakers highlighted the importance of the vote.

District Election Commissioner Abbottabad Zeeshan Khan informed about good governance in the country regarding the importance of vote and 8,300 services for correct vote registration, transparent voter lists, new voter registration and the use of Form 21 in case of errors.

Regional Election Commissioner Aziz Bahadur informed the participants about voting and its importance, the active participation of women in the democratic process and choosing their representatives in an impartial manner.

He made a comparative review of the governance system prevailing in the country and other democracies of the world and answered various questions from the students. At the end of the seminar, the Principal of Government Higher Secondary School Pind Kurgo Khan Gul Khattab appreciated the seminars of the Election Commission and briefed the children about the method of election.

Informing about the electoral method, he said that you should convey this message of the Election Commission to as many people as possible. Certificates were also distributed among the students at the end of the seminar.

