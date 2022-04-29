Election Commission of Pakistan rejects application to disqualify Yousuf Raza Gilani

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday dismissed the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) lawmakers on the Senate election video scandal to disqualify Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani over corrupt practices, saying he had no link to the case

The ECP ordered the District Election Commissioner Islamabad to start a criminal case under Sections 167 (corrupt practices) and 168 (bribery) of the Elections Act, 2017 against Gilani's son Member of the Punjab Assembly Ali Haider Gilani, as well as PTI Members of the National Assembly Faheem Khan and Captain (retired) Jamil Ahmed Khan.

In its order, the Election Commission said it had been proved that Ali, Faheem, and Jamil had indulged in corrupt practices, adding the punishment under Sections 167 and 168 could be up to three years in jail or a fine of Rs 100,000 or both.

During the hearing, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said the facts of the case were not presented properly. He noted that 20 hearings had been conducted and applications for adjournment were filed 12 times.

Following the Senate elections on March 3 last year, PTI lawmakers Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari and Kanwal Shauzab had filed a petition in the ECP, asking it to not issue the notification for Gilani's victory. However, the ECP had rejected the plea to stop the issuance of the notification.