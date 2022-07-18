UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Rejects Imran's Allegations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 11:13 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected the allegations levelled by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf I Chairman Imran Khan against the commission as baseless

An ECP spokesman, in a statement, said there was absolutely no truth in the accusations of Imran Khan. The commission would continue working in accordance with the relevant laws and the Constitution, he added.

