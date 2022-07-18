(@FahadShabbir)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected the allegations levelled by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf I Chairman Imran Khan against the commission as baseless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected the allegations levelled by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf I Chairman Imran Khan against the commission as baseless.

An ECP spokesman, in a statement, said there was absolutely no truth in the accusations of Imran Khan. The commission would continue working in accordance with the relevant laws and the Constitution, he added.