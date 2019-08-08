UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Rejects Plea Against PMLN Intra Party Elections

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 07:45 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan rejects plea against PMLN Intra Party Elections

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected all of the three pleas filed against the Intra Party Elections of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected all of the three pleas filed against the Intra Party Elections of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN).

According to media report, the plea was heard under Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Hayat and the plea to announce the central elections of PMLN as illegal was also rejected.

