Election Commission of Pakistan rejects plea against PMLN Intra Party Elections

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected all of the three pleas filed against the Intra Party Elections of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN).

According to media report, the plea was heard under Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Hayat and the plea to announce the central elections of PMLN as illegal was also rejected.