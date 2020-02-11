Election Commission of Pakistan releases 82 political parties' assets details

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday released a statement of accounts for the fiscal year 2018-19 submitted to it by the political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday released a statement of accounts for the fiscal year 2018-19 submitted to it by the political parties.

According to a notification issued by the ECP, out of 125 political parties registered with the commission, 82 parties have filed their consolidated statement of accounts with the procedure prescribed in Rule 159 of the election Rules, 2017.

The section 210 of the Election Act, 2017 provides that a political party will submit to the commission within 60 days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statements of its accounts audited by a chartered accountant on form-D containing annual income and expenses, sources of its funds and assets and liabilities.

As per details submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the party owned assets worth up to Rs 225.3 million. The PTI submitted expenditures of over Rs 508 million during 2018-19.

Similarly, as per details submitted with the ECP, the Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) said that it possessed a bank balance of Rs 160 million which also included Rs 13.5 million of the party funds it received.

The total number of assets held by the party is worth over seven million rupees. The party spent an amount of Rs 20 million as compared to an income of over five million rupees.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML) claimed that its expenditures remained higher than the income generated during the year as the party disclosed assets worth over Rs 80 million.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has assets of up to Rs 49.9 million, just above the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) that possesses assets worth Rs 41.9 million while Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) declared party assets worth over nine million rupees.