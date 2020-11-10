UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Releases Assets Details Of MNAs For Year 2019-20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:22 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released details of the financial statements of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) for the year 2019-20

According to the ECP documents, the assets details included federal ministers, opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other government and opposition lawmakers.

As per document, Asif Ali Zardari owns assets worth Rs660 million and possesses properties in billions in only Nawabshah city. The document reveals that he has investments of Rs7.9 million while the cost of the unspecified number of horses and cattle belonging to him has been put at Rs9.9 million.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has revealed assets of worth Rs1.58 billion, eight bank accounts, Rs10,776 agriculture land in Rato Dero besides having shares of Rs210,000 in Zardari Group Private Limited.

The Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif owns assets of Rs240 million with 14 bank accounts in Lahore, acres of land worth Rs2.6 million.

He revealed 113.6 million in terms of bank and house building loan.

Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser owns assets worth more than Rs80 million while owing a debt of 12,600,000 rupees.

Energy Minister Omar Ayub owns assets of over Rs1.21 billion rupees while owing a debt of Rs20 million while Federal Minister Pervaiz Khattak has assets worth over Rs150 million.

Meanwhile, the ECP has once again drawn attention of members of the parliament and provincial assemblies towards mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017 on submission of yearly statements of assets and liabilities.

According to the ECP, all parliamentarians have to submit to the ECP by December 31st, 2020, yearly statements of assets and liabilities including their spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form-B.

It added as per reproduced requirement, every member of an assembly and Senate will submit to the Commission, on or before December 31st each year, a copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.

