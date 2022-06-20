Election Commission of Pakistan releases assets details of Punjab Assembly members

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released asset details of the Punjab Assembly members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released asset details of the Punjab Assembly members.

According to the ECP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Usman Buzdar is in possession of assets amounting to Rs 50.80 million, while former assembly member Aleem Khan has declared assets worth more than Rs 700 million.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has assets worth Rs 410.43 million, which also include 11 residential houses worth Rs 130.64 million. He has three agricultural lands worth Rs 30.97 million and declared himself in debt of Rs 90.71 million.

Former provincial minister Murad Raas owns assets worth Rs 380 million while PTI's Mian Mehmood ur Rashid is in possession of assets worth more than Rs 180 million.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi possesses assets worth over Rs 200 million. He also owns non-agricultural land worth over Rs 60 million. He has declared a flour mill of Rs 9.9 million while his wife owns assets worth Rs 100 million.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan is the owner of assets worth Rs 10 million. Minister of Finance Department and Revenue Punjab Awais Leghari owns assets worth Rs 440 million.