UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Releases Assets Details Of Punjab Assembly Members

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan releases assets details of Punjab Assembly members

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released asset details of the Punjab Assembly members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released asset details of the Punjab Assembly members.

According to the ECP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Usman Buzdar is in possession of assets amounting to Rs 50.80 million, while former assembly member Aleem Khan has declared assets worth more than Rs 700 million.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has assets worth Rs 410.43 million, which also include 11 residential houses worth Rs 130.64 million. He has three agricultural lands worth Rs 30.97 million and declared himself in debt of Rs 90.71 million.

Former provincial minister Murad Raas owns assets worth Rs 380 million while PTI's Mian Mehmood ur Rashid is in possession of assets worth more than Rs 180 million.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi possesses assets worth over Rs 200 million. He also owns non-agricultural land worth over Rs 60 million. He has declared a flour mill of Rs 9.9 million while his wife owns assets worth Rs 100 million.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan is the owner of assets worth Rs 10 million. Minister of Finance Department and Revenue Punjab Awais Leghari owns assets worth Rs 440 million.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Wife Rashid Million Punjab Assembly Opposition Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

Diabetes, heart disease increase dementia risk: St ..

Diabetes, heart disease increase dementia risk: Study

42 seconds ago
 Poor to get subsidy on five essential items throug ..

Poor to get subsidy on five essential items through Utility Stores: Prime Minist ..

44 seconds ago
 KP govt criticized by own legislators for ignoring ..

KP govt criticized by own legislators for ignoring NMDs in budget, unjust distri ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt fully committed to put economy back on track: ..

Govt fully committed to put economy back on track: Khawaja Asif

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal to inaugurate 'peoples bus service' on Jun ..

Bilawal to inaugurate 'peoples bus service' on June 21

3 minutes ago
 Court awards death penalty, life imprisonment in ..

Court awards death penalty, life imprisonment in murder case

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.