Election Commission of Pakistan releases senators assets details for FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released the details of the financial statements of the senators for the financial year (FY) 2019-20.

According to the details, shared by the ECP, the assets of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani were Rs106.3 million while the value of his property in Pakistan was Rs55 million.

Similarly, Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla owns assets worth Rs67.7 million while Dr Shehzad Waseem, Leader of the House in the Senate, owns assets worth Rs202.1 million.

Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi owns assets worth Rs1.27 billion while he has assets worth Rs167.1 million abroad.

Muzafar Hussain Shah of the PML-F owns assets worth Rs30 million while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Chaudhry Tanveer owns agriculture land of Rs36.7 million, non-agricultural land of Rs47.4 million besides having Rs37.9 million in bank accounts and furniture worth Rs2.5 million.

Mushahid Ullah Khan of PML-N possesses plots worth Rs7.5 million, shares of Rs65,000 in stocks and jewelry worth Rs0.8 million. He also owns Rs3.1 million in bank accounts.

Senator Raja Zafarul Haq showed only Rs50,000 in the bank accounts without having any property in his name while PPP Senator Rehman Malik owns foreign assets worth Rs1.3 million pounds while her wife also possesses jewelry having a worth of Rs 2.7 million.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar from PPP owns immovable properties worth Rs120 million besides having shares of Rs5 million in stocks, vehicles worth up to Rs38.

4 million and Rs23.4 million in bank accounts.

Senator Raza Rabbani revealed assets worth millions of rupees including Rs15.3 million investments in the business, Rs6.2 million worth gifted property besides owning millions in bank accounts. He also paid an income tax of Rs1.5 million.

Senator Talha Mahmood of JUI-F owns Rs90 million in bank accounts, vehicles having worth of Rs44.8 million besides properties having a worth of Rs160 million. He also had investments of Rs27 million and other assets worth Rs33 million. JUI-F's Abdul Ghafoor Haideri's assets worth was over Rs6.3 million.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again drawn attention of members of the parliament and provincial assemblies towards mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017 on submission of yearly statements of assets and liabilities.

According to ECP, all parliamentarians have to submit to the ECP by December 31, 2020, yearly statements of assets and liabilities including their spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form-B.

It added as per reproduced requirement, every member of an assembly and Senate will submit to the commission, on or before December 31, each year, a copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.