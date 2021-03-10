Election Commission of Pakistan reschedules Daska by elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday said that the NA-75 Daska by-polls, which were scheduled on March 18, will now be held on April 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday said that the NA-75 Daska by-polls, which were scheduled on March 18, will now be held on April 10.

According to the ECP, the decision was taken to make the polling process more transparent and to ascertain that the administrative processes required to conduct the elections were foolproof.

The commission said that decision would ensure transparency in the by-polls while considering administrative matters.