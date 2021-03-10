UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Reschedules Daska By Elections

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:02 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan reschedules Daska by elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday said that the NA-75 Daska by-polls, which were scheduled on March 18, will now be held on April 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday said that the NA-75 Daska by-polls, which were scheduled on March 18, will now be held on April 10.

According to the ECP, the decision was taken to make the polling process more transparent and to ascertain that the administrative processes required to conduct the elections were foolproof.

The commission said that decision would ensure transparency in the by-polls while considering administrative matters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Daska March April NA-75

Recent Stories

Norway's parliament suffers second cyber attack

1 minute ago

Govt to approach NAB to investigate ABAD housing p ..

1 minute ago

Lyon cruise through in women's Champions League

1 minute ago

Roglic wins in Beaujolais to take Paris-Nice lead

4 minutes ago

NIDM organize two-day capacity building training p ..

4 minutes ago

KP govt fulfilling PM's promise of housing for lo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.