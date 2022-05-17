UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Reserves Decision On Disqualification Reference Against PTI Dissident MPAs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan reserves decision on disqualification reference against PTI dissident MPAs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday reserved its decision on the disqualification references against 25 dissident Punjab MPAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday reserved its decision on the disqualification references against 25 dissident Punjab MPAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In today's proceeding before the commission, arguments in the case were completed on the disqualification reference which was sent to the ECP by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against the PTI's dissident members.

The counsel for the dissident members of the provincial assembly argued that the MPAs were unaware of the directions given by the parliamentary party about voting in favour of Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab's chief minister.

On which, the PTI counsel, Syed Ali Zafar said, "By taking the defence and claiming they were not aware of parliamentary party directions regarding who to vote for in the election of the chief minister when the entire world and the nation knew about it, and the same was being discussed in talk shows and reported in the newspapers, is like saying that the MPAs were, though awake, yet sleeping all this time," he added.

The counsel claimed that the meeting of the parliamentary party was held on April 1, its decision was reported in the press the next day, that notices to all MPAs of the Punjab Assembly were issued on April 2 by the chief whip, and another notice was sent on April 4 by PTI General Secretary Asad Umar, that another meeting was held in April in which the same decision was taken, and that a notice was sent on April 7 for the third time.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Asad Umar Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Provincial Assembly Same Ali Zafar April All Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

US House Appropriations Committee Chair Files Legi ..

US House Appropriations Committee Chair Files Legislation to Address Baby Formul ..

1 minute ago
 Greek Prime Minister Says Will Not Allow Aggressiv ..

Greek Prime Minister Says Will Not Allow Aggressive Overflights of Islands

1 minute ago
 WHO donates ambulances to strengthen referral syst ..

WHO donates ambulances to strengthen referral system in capital

1 minute ago
 Blinken Says Focused on Release of US Basketball P ..

Blinken Says Focused on Release of US Basketball Player Griner From Russia - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 76 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

76 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

18 minutes ago
 US to Ease Some Economic Sanctions on Venezuela - ..

US to Ease Some Economic Sanctions on Venezuela - Reports

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.