Election Commission Of Pakistan Restores Ishaq Dar's Senate Membership

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan restores Ishaq Dar's Senate membership

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar's Senate membership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar's Senate membership.

A notification by the ECP has also been issued to restore the membership on Supreme Court's orders.

In June 2018, the ECP had suspended the notification of former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar's success in Senate election 2018.

"(The ECP) has been pleased to suspend the notification of even number dated 9 March 2018, to the extent of Muhammad Ishaq Dar, whereby he was declared as returned candidate from the Senate against seat reserved for technocrats from Punjab province," read a notification.

The Supreme Court in May 2018 had ordered the ECP that notification of Senator-elect Ishaq Dar as member of the upper house be suspended for his failure to appear before the court despite repeated summons.

In March 2018, Dar was elected senator from Punjab on the seat of technocrat but the apex court on May 8, 2018 suspended former finance minister Ishaq Dar's Senate seat, ordering that the former minister cannot be a member of the senate.

