Election Commission of Pakistan restores membership of KP provincial assembly member

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday restored the membership of Syed Iqbal Mian, member provincial assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PK-109 Kurram-II on submitting the statement of assets and liabilities for financial year 2019-20.

According to an official of ECP, still membership of four members of parliament and provincial assembly was suspended over failing to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for financial year 2019-20.

He said that under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017 every member of an assembly and Senate has to submit to the Commission, on or before December 31st each year, a copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.

The commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, publishes the name of members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

He said the commission, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspends the membership of a member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such member is ceased to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.