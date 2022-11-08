UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Revises Elections Activities Schedule For LG Reserved Seats

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan revises elections activities schedule for LG reserved seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has revised elections activities schedule for the reserved seats of Local Government in all Union Councils, Municipal Corporations and Municipal Committees of 32 districts of Balochistan except Quetta, Lasbela, Hub and Pishin district's Municipal Committee Haramzai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has revised elections activities schedule for the reserved seats of Local Government in all Union Councils, Municipal Corporations and Municipal Committees of 32 districts of Balochistan except Quetta, Lasbela, Hub and Pishin district's Municipal Committee Haramzai.

As per the revised schedule, the date of submission of nomination papers by the candidates for the reserved seats including women, non- Muslims, peasants and workers has been extended by three more days.

According to the ECP Balochistan Spokesman Naeem Ahmed, the candidates can submit nomination papers till November 12.

Earlier, the willing contestants were asked to submit nomination papers from November 7-9.

As per the revised schedule, the nomination papers of the candidates will be scrutinized from November 15 to 17. Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the returning officers can be filed from November 18 to 21. The appellate authority will announce its decisions by November 24.

After this, the allotment of election symbols to the candidates and the final list of candidates will be issued on November 28. Polling for the above reserved seats will be held on December 14.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Election Commission Of Pakistan Pishin Lasbela Hub November December Women Muslim All From Government Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

PM sensitizes world on plight of struggling flood- ..

PM sensitizes world on plight of struggling flood-hit Pakistan as financing gap ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor pays homage to Allama Iqbal on his 145th ..

Governor pays homage to Allama Iqbal on his 145th birth anniversary

4 minutes ago
 US Envoy to UN Discusses Grain Deal With Zelenskyy ..

US Envoy to UN Discusses Grain Deal With Zelenskyy - Mission

4 minutes ago
 One Killed, 4 Injured in Mi-2 Ambulance Helicopter ..

One Killed, 4 Injured in Mi-2 Ambulance Helicopter Accident in Russia's Kostroma ..

4 minutes ago
 Hard Landing of MI-2 Helicopter in Russia's Kostro ..

Hard Landing of MI-2 Helicopter in Russia's Kostroma Region Results in Casualtie ..

8 minutes ago
 Punjab University exams scheduled on Nov 9 postpon ..

Punjab University exams scheduled on Nov 9 postponed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.