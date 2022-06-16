The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday revised the stages of the election programme for the vacant Senate reserved seat for technocrats including Ulema from Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday revised the stages of the election programme for the vacant Senate reserved seat for technocrats including Ulema from Sindh province.

According to the ECP notification, the polling will be held on July 6 and the commission has called upon the members of the provincial assembly of Sindh to elect a member of the Senate from the province.

The seat had fallen vacant due to the death of Dr Sikandar Mandhro.

The commission has fixed the dates for the nomination of candidates, the scrutiny of nomination papers, the last date for withdrawal of candidature, and for taking the poll.

As per schedule, the date of public notice for returning officer inviting nomination papers will be June 16 while the date for filing nomination papers by the candidate with the returning officer will be from June 17 to June 22.

The date for publication of the Names of the nominated candidates will be June 23 while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers will be June 24.

Similarly, the last date for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be June 25 while the last date for disposal of appeals by the Tribunal will be June 28.

Moreover, the date for publication of the revised list of candidates will be June 29 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature will be June 30.

The place of polling will be the Provincial Assembly building, Sindh while the duration of polling will be from 0900 hours to 1600 hours.

The commission has also appointed Provincial Election Commissioner, Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan as returning officer and four polling officers for the purpose to fill a vacant seat for technocrats including Ulema in the Senate from Sindh.