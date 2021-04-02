Election Commission of Pakistan seeks applications for postal ballot papers

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday has fixed 21st April as last date for the receipt of applications for postal ballot papers for bye-election in the constituency PP-84 Khushab-II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday has fixed 21st April as last date for the receipt of applications for postal ballot papers for bye-election in the constituency PP-84 Khushab-II.

The notification issued by the Commission said that the applications could be filed on prescribed available with concerned Returning Officer. Only those applicants are eligible who himself or herself are posted at station other than his/her constituency, it said.