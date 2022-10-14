Election Commission of Pakistan set up One Window Center for facilitating voters in Kharan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner Kharan Gazain Baloch on Friday said that the One Window Center has been established by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said in the light of ECP directives, under Section 37 of the Election Act 2017, after the publication of the final voter lists in district Kharan as well as in the whole country, the 'One Window Center' was set up in District Election Commissioner Office Kharan.

In the center citizens could get their vote removed, corrected and re-registered after checking their votes in the voter lists.

Similarly, a 'Form Submission Center' has been set up in every Union Council High school and (ARO) office in Kharan District, he said.