Election Commission of Pakistan sets up complaint cells for monitoring LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up multiple complaint centres for effective monitoring of local government elections being held on September 12 in different cantonment areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up multiple complaint centres for effective monitoring of local government elections being held on September 12 in different cantonment areas of the country.

The five centres established at Federal capital and provincial levels were aimed at registering complaints relating to the polls, said a news release.

The complaint centre establish at headquarters would start working from September 11 and continue working till completion of the electoral process.

The complainants could contact Islamabad complaint centre on phone numbers 051-9204402; 051-9204403 for registering election related complaints.

The complaints could also fax their complaints on phone number 051-9204404.

The complaint relating to Punjab province can be lodged by dialing phone numbers 042-99212620; 042-99212209 and Fax no 042-99211020.

In Sindh, the provincial complaint centre could be approached on 021-99204170; Fax 042-99206645 for lodging complaints.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the complainants can contact phone no 091-9222540 for registering their complaints and sending through Fax no 091-9210923.

In Balochistan, the complaint centre can be approached on phone no 081-9201392; Fax 081-9202317.

The polling would continue from 8 am to 5 pm on September 12.