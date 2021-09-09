UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Sets Up Complaint Cells For Monitoring LG Polls

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:41 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan sets up complaint cells for monitoring LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up multiple complaint centres for effective monitoring of local government elections being held on September 12 in different cantonment areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up multiple complaint centres for effective monitoring of local government elections being held on September 12 in different cantonment areas of the country.

The five centres established at Federal capital and provincial levels were aimed at registering complaints relating to the polls, said a news release.

The complaint centre establish at headquarters would start working from September 11 and continue working till completion of the electoral process.

The complainants could contact Islamabad complaint centre on phone numbers 051-9204402; 051-9204403 for registering election related complaints.

The complaints could also fax their complaints on phone number 051-9204404.

The complaint relating to Punjab province can be lodged by dialing phone numbers 042-99212620; 042-99212209 and Fax no 042-99211020.

In Sindh, the provincial complaint centre could be approached on 021-99204170; Fax 042-99206645 for lodging complaints.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the complainants can contact phone no 091-9222540 for registering their complaints and sending through Fax no 091-9210923.

In Balochistan, the complaint centre can be approached on phone no 081-9201392; Fax 081-9202317.

The polling would continue from 8 am to 5 pm on September 12.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan September From Government

Recent Stories

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host second Abu Dhabi Smart City S ..

16 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation, minister discuss sanitation pr ..

Chinese delegation, minister discuss sanitation projects

4 minutes ago
 Nigeria's Buhari visits restive southeast after se ..

Nigeria's Buhari visits restive southeast after separatist's arrest

4 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Still Picking Favorite in ..

Japanese Prime Minister Still Picking Favorite in Party Leader Election

4 minutes ago
 EU Commission Allocates First $185.5Mln From Post- ..

EU Commission Allocates First $185.5Mln From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund to Cypr ..

9 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker calls for international cooperation to ..

FNC Speaker calls for international cooperation to counter terrorism, extremism

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.