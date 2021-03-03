UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Should Disqualify Gillani After His Son's Video Leak: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:27 AM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani for contesting the Senate election after the leak of his son Ali Haider Gilani's video

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani for contesting the Senate election after the leak of his son Ali Haider Gilani's video.

Ali Haider Gilani had acknowledged the authenticity of the video in which he was telling an assembly member how to make the vote invalid, he said while talking to the media here outside the ECP.

After Ali Haider Gilani's confession during the talk with media that the video pertained to him, Yousuf Raza Gilani should be declared ineligible for the Senate polls, the minister remarked.

Fawad said the Supreme Court had put the responsibility of making the Senate election transparent on the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner would hopefully take immediate action on the video.

The apex court, he said, had advised the ECP to use technology in the Senate elections, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf despite being in majority in the National Assembly, was also in its favour as it would ensure more transparency.

The minister said the PTI would file a reference against Gilani in the ECP on Wednesday as it could not do so today due to closure of office timings.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had consistently been insisting for Senate polls through open ballot since 2013.

